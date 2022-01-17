OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

OGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

NYSE OGE opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $38.57.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.79%.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $767,000. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.