OKB (OKB) Price Hits $26.55

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last seven days, OKB has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $172.60 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for $26.55 or 0.00062778 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

