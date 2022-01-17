OKCash (OK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $915.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OKCash has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. OKCash has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $915.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,085.08 or 0.99995636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00091331 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00031622 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00038326 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.20 or 0.00722787 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,132,790 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.