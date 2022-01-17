Old Mutual’s (ODMUF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ODMUF remained flat at $$0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. Old Mutual has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

