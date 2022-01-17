Old Mutual’s (ODMUF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $81.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of ODMUF remained flat at $$0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. Old Mutual has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92.
About Old Mutual
