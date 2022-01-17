Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Short Interest Up 50.4% in December

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the December 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

OLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter worth $1,581,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 45.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 54,641 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 133,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter worth $26,324,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 14.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 341,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLK opened at $12.57 on Monday. Olink Holding AB has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

