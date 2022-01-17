Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Declares $0.23 Monthly Dividend

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th.

TSE:OLY opened at C$47.75 on Monday. Olympia Financial Group has a one year low of C$38.52 and a one year high of C$54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of C$114.89 million and a P/E ratio of 17.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.60.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Currency and Global Payments, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

