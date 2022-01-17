Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned approximately 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 257,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 75,863 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

OHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

