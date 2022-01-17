Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,200,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.22% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $874,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after acquiring an additional 43,836 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 110,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 384,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 273,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

OHI stock opened at $31.63 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.