OMG Network Price Up 22% Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. OMG Network has a market cap of $859.30 million and $268.13 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 22% against the dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for $6.13 or 0.00014489 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.19 or 0.00329138 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000394 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000168 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

