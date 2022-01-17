Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) Short Interest Up 40.1% in December

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the December 15th total of 792,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 301,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 29,205 shares during the period. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnichannel Acquisition alerts:

NYSE OCA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.97. 12,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,680. Omnichannel Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnichannel Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnichannel Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.