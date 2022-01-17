Onooks 1-Day Volume Hits $430,832.00 (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Onooks coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Onooks has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. Onooks has a market cap of $7.63 million and $430,832.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Onooks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00061057 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00071607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.38 or 0.07615140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,366.74 or 0.99965980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00069116 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Onooks Coin Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Onooks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onooks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Onooks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onooks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.