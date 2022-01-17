OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Short Interest Down 53.8% in December

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the December 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of OPBK traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.05. 58,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,040. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $197.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.59.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OP Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

