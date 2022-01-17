Opal (OPAL) Market Capitalization Tops $115,621.96

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Opal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Opal has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Opal has a market capitalization of $115,621.96 and $7.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opal alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000546 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003117 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00017561 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00010342 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Opal

Opal (OPAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Opal’s total supply is 15,156,364 coins. The official website for Opal is www.opal-coin.com . Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.