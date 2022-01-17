Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,110 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,153,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,812,000 after purchasing an additional 336,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,810,000 after purchasing an additional 108,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 14.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,144,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,790,000 after purchasing an additional 916,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 9.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,843,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,215 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Text alerts:

OTEX stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 476,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.