Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kaleyra in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.31.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $84.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.66 million. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $407.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.54. Kaleyra has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kaleyra by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,287,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,256,000 after acquiring an additional 265,123 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kaleyra by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,214,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after acquiring an additional 121,658 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kaleyra by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 311,229 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,951,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,834,000. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $188,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dario Calogero sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $541,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,420 over the last three months. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.