Oppenheimer Comments on AT&T Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AT&T in a report released on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the technology company will earn $3.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a PE ratio of 226.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in AT&T by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 161,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 61,372 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

