Oppenheimer Comments on Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Victory Capital in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.66. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $226.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VCTR. B. Riley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Victory Capital stock opened at $33.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

In other Victory Capital news, CFO Michael Dennis Policarpo purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $259,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $4,405,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028 in the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 8,355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

