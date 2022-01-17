Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for T-Mobile US in a research report issued on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s FY2025 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.14.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $108.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.30. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,254,036,000 after buying an additional 577,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,299,656,000 after buying an additional 794,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,601,166,000 after buying an additional 519,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.