Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cboe Global Markets, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.39.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.09.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $118.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.