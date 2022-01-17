OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stake Reduced by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of OptimizeRx worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,957,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,369,611.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $726,533.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,624 shares of company stock valued at $6,162,885. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $49.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $882.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.86 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.12. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

