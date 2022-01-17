Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Update

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the December 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGEN. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Oragenics by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44,540 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Oragenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oragenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Oragenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oragenics by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 195,785 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $0.47 on Monday. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $54.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.05.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

