OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). OraSure Technologies posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 633.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

OSUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

OSUR stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $613.04 million, a PE ratio of -56.73 and a beta of -0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,520,000 after purchasing an additional 300,879 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 24.6% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,188,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,276,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,222,000 after purchasing an additional 282,684 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

