O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 1.2% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $796.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.44.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $678.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $668.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $629.12. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.