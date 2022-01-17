OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.62.

OGI has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGI stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $6.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $491.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.16.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. The company had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

