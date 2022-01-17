Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the December 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 90.0 days.

Shares of OROVF remained flat at $$24.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. Orient Overseas has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

