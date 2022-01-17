Orient Walt Market Cap Achieves $571,619.64 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $571,619.64 and approximately $53,940.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

