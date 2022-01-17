Origin Sport (ORS) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $158,805.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00108794 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00015568 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

