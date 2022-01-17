Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the December 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ORRAF remained flat at $$2.45 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44. Orora has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $2.81.

Orora Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and distribution of fiber, glass and aluminum beverage cans. It operates through the following segments: Orora Australasia and Orora North America. The Orora Australasia segment focuses on the manufacture of fiber and beverage packaging products within Australia and New Zealand.

