Otter Tail Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.18 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Otter Tail in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Otter Tail’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sidoti cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

OTTR opened at $64.28 on Monday. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

In other Otter Tail news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $631,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Otter Tail by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,797,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares during the period. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

