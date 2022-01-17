Ovintiv Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.03 Per Share (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Equities researchers at Truist Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.03 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.41. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2023 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OVV. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $41.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $41.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Ovintiv by 1,099.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.