Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 114.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152,114 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.86% of Owens & Minor worth $67,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth $91,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

OMI opened at $44.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.77. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,092,794.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,534. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

