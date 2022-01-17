Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 10,280 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 205,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

HTA opened at $32.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 260.00%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

