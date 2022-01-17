Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 2,875 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 69,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $169.67 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $178.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.77.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

