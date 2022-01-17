Oxbow Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 313.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.64.

