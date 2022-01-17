Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 68,633 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 831.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,633 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $9,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,517,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,934,000 after acquiring an additional 541,551 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after acquiring an additional 679,579 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.21.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $130.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.63. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

