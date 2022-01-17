Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $10.69 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,194 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $10,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 110,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 384,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 273,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $31.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OHI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

