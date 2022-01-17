Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 20,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $2,161,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,278 shares of company stock valued at $11,574,511. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

BR opened at $160.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.31 and a 200-day moving average of $172.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.91 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

