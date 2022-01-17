Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of XOP stock opened at $110.99 on Monday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.93 and a fifty-two week high of $112.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.67.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

