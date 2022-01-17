Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $8.29 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 371.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY opened at $127.71 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $96.44 and a 52 week high of $128.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.96 and a 200-day moving average of $118.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

