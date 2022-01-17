Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $8.60 Million Stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.99% of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,008,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSTL opened at $46.01 on Monday. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.78 and a twelve month high of $46.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26.

