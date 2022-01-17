Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 10,064 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Rayonier worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier stock opened at $39.30 on Monday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

