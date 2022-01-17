Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 10,208 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,904,000 after purchasing an additional 852,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,822,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 531.8% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 502,545 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,530,000 after purchasing an additional 391,300 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL opened at $54.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.66. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $61.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.