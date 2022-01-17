Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 199,998 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,277,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 199,998 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund comprises approximately 1.4% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $13,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,170,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 39,402 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 109,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAX opened at $3.82 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

