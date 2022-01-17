Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 5,479 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 35.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,844,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,250,000 after buying an additional 736,625 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $991,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.81 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.24.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

