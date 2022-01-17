Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.6% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH opened at $468.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $441.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $509.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $470.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.54.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.