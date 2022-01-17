Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 6,068 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 145.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 34,854 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 45.1% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 85,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 26,712 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CTR opened at $26.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $28.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Profile

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

