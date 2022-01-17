Oxygen 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $605,599.00 (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, Oxygen has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $20.94 million and approximately $605,599.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

