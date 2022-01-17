PAC Protocol Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $42.21 million and approximately $287,860.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009268 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 58.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000137 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00015358 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,006,386,822 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

