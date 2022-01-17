PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,370 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

