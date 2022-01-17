PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the December 15th total of 109,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 494,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of PRFX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.39. 23,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,670. PainReform has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44.
PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.25.
PainReform Company Profile
PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.
